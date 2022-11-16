Dr. Nicole Martin Talks Wedding Details and Which 'RHOM' Castmates May Not Make the List (EXCLUSIVE)

Both Nicole and Anthony were born and raised in Miami, but it wasn’t until a trip out of town that the two first crossed paths.

“We had never met here in Miami. It took us flying to [Las Vegas] for us to meet at the lobby of the Wynn,” she told Distractify. “It was meant to be!”

In Season 5, viewers will be given a glimpse of the couple’s engagement party, which “pays tribute” to the place they met.