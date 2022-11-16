Dr. Nicole Martin Talks Wedding Details and Which 'RHOM' Castmates May Not Make the List (EXCLUSIVE)
Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami documents the aftermath of Lisa Hochstein’s split from her husband Lenny Hochstein. While they hash out the details of their pending divorce, love is in the air for her co-star, RHOM newcomer Dr. Nicole Martin. Nicole’s fiancé, Anthony Lopez, popped the question on New Year's Eve 2021.
The 2022-2023 season of RHOM sees Nicole and Anthony celebrate their impending nuptials with a lavish engagement party. But one of her castmates doesn’t make it on the guest list.
Nicole spilled all the tea about the drama that unfolds in Season 5 and shared exclusive details about her wedding plans at BravoCon 2022. Here’s what the Shark Beauty partner had to say!
‘RHOM’ newcomer Dr. Nicole Martin shares exclusive details about her engagement party!
Both Nicole and Anthony were born and raised in Miami, but it wasn’t until a trip out of town that the two first crossed paths.
“We had never met here in Miami. It took us flying to [Las Vegas] for us to meet at the lobby of the Wynn,” she told Distractify. “It was meant to be!”
In Season 5, viewers will be given a glimpse of the couple’s engagement party, which “pays tribute” to the place they met.
“[The party] has a lot of the Las Vegas extravagant touches, a lot of lights, and fabulous entertainment. So we're going to create a little Las Vegas, right inside Miami,” she said.
However, Nicole teased that the drama surrounding their celebration of love overshadows their plans. “Like, who wants drama at their lovefest? No. So I had to disinvite someone to my engagement party to avoid drama,” Nicole hinted.
Dr. Nicole Martin from ‘RHOM’ wants a destination wedding!
Nicole put wedding planning on the back burner for months after her soon-to-be husband proposed. Though, she did reveal that St. Barts is on her list of dream wedding destinations.
“We actually just came back from a destination wedding in Italy, and it was beautiful,” Nicole gushed. For her, a destination wedding is ideal for more reasons than one.
“I think when you do a destination wedding, you reduce the number of people that actually show up. Right?” Nicole continued, adding, “And it's like the people who do show up — who make the effort to get there — are the ones who really care and want to celebrate.”
She continued, “So I think it's a quality over quantity kind of thing. And I want to definitely do something on a beach somewhere.”
'RHOM's Nicole Martin talks who's invited to her wedding: "I will cancel somebody real quick."
In our interview, Nicole also dished on who’s getting an invite to her wedding. While Nicole has “the best of intentions” on inviting the entire cast, she will not hesitate to “cancel somebody real quick.”
“If you're gonna come and like, in any way, shape, or form, ruin my special day, you're not invited," she noted. “I protect my energy. I work very hard for it. And if you're gonna ruin it, like get out of my space.”
You can see Nicole on Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami, which returns to Peacock on Thursday, Dec. 8.