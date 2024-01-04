Marysol Patton’s ‘RHOM’ Enemy Ana Quincoces Spilled Major Tea About the Og’s Marriage

For six seasons on The Real Housewives of Miami, Marysol Patton has remained a fan-favorite due to her funny one-liners and bold behavior. However, like many of her fellow Bravolebrities, Marysol isn’t everyone’s cup of tea; ask her former friend, Ana Quincoces. Ana appeared on Season 2 of RHOM and was a close pal of Marysol, and fellow cast member Alexia Nepola. Unfortunately, she hasn’t gotten along with either of them since Ana's departure, as fans watched on Season 6 of the series.

During Dr. Nicole Martin’s Mother’s Day brunch for the ladies, Marysol exited the party (then quickly returned) when she saw Ana was also invited. The former publicist also said she refused to be Ana’s friend again after she made damaging allegations regarding her marriage to her hubby, Steve McNamara. Marysol claimed Ana called her husband gay on a podcast and that Ana’s daughter, Beba, called her a “rotten corpse.”

While Marysol has been known to get a little carried away on RHOM, her accusations against Ana were accurate. In addition to addressing rumors about her husband’s sexuality, Ana also believes Marysol is in a fake marriage for other reasons.

Source: Bravo

Former ‘RHOM’ star Ana Quincoces claims Marysol Patton got married for a storyline.

Although Ana left Miami in 2013 before Bravo put the show on hiatus, the attorney and entrepreneur proved she keeps her ear to the streets regarding her former pals. In February 2023, Ana appeared on David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope Podcast and shared how she really feels about the show since it returned to the air in 2020.

Marysol was the main person who felt Ana’s wrath in the interview. While chatting with David, Ana said Marysol storyline of “getting married, but not really getting married” was false. Ana also told David that there were rumors that Marysol’s husband was gay, which she stated she knew nothing about.

Ana noted Steve was married to a “beautiful woman” while throwing shade at Marysol by saying Steve seemingly “doesn’t have a type.”

Ana added that, though she couldn’t confirm or deny Steve was gay, she was certain Marysol’s marriage was fake. According to her, Marysol married after discovering Bravo, and Peacock picked up RHOM for another season.

“They were talking about Housewives, and she [Marysol] didn’t have Elsa anymore,” Ana revealed, mentioning Marysol’s mom, Elsa Patton, who died in 2019. “She needed a storyline. So she found this guy.”

Ana and her daughter mentioned how Marysol’s BFF, Alexia, said on the show that Marysol married Steve for a storyline. Nonetheless, Marysol and Steve, who married in 2021, have remained together since Marysol returned as a “friend of” RHOM.