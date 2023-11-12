Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Miami Who Is 'RHOM' Star Marysol Patton's Mother? The Late Elsa Patton Made a Name for Herself 'RHOM' star Marysol Patton's mother is none other than the late Elsa Patton. Here is everything we know about her, including her spin-off show. By Je'Kayla Crawford Nov. 12 2023, Published 3:12 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

One of the main stars of The Real Housewives of Miami is Marysol Patton, who has been on the show since the very beginning. Not only does she have an impeccable fashion sense, but she is also known for her hilarious sense of humor.

When it comes to her admirable personality and wit, it's without a shadow of a doubt that she got it from her mother, Elsa Patton. Here is what we know about her.

Who is Marysol Patton's mother?

Source: Getty Images

Every fan of RHOM recognizes Elsa Patton. She quickly became a fan-favorite of the series, even though she wasn't an official cast member of the show. But she was famous before she even made her television debut on reality TV. Because of her heartwarming personality and relatable sense of humor, she had already gained popularity in real life.

"Growing up, my mother always had so many people that always wanted to be around her; a lot of celebrities, a lot of very important people always wanted to be friends with my mother. Everyone was always fascinated by her so this doesn't seem any different than how it's always been," Marysol told Reality Tea.

Elsa Patton got her own spin-off show.

Based on her success from just a few times she was featured on RHOM, Elsa made history as the first mom of any housewife to receive their own spin-off show, which is pretty impressive given how many hilarious Bravo moms there are. The 9-episode segment spotlighted Elsa as she created her very own coffee line for her loving fans to enjoy, which is now no longer available for purchase.

Her series Havana Elsa was given one season, which aired back in 2012. Even though it was not renewed for an additional season, fans still consider it a timeless part of Bravo's history.

Elsa continues to live on through Marysol.

After Elsa tragically passed away in 2019 following a stroke, Marysol has since shared that she tries her hardest to keep her mom with her, specifically in the form of a physical picture.

"She hasn't been around for quite a while so it was a little odd, but when we traveled or when I did my interviews, I would bring a picture of her with me and stand it up in a frame. Or if I was going to do a scene with the girls I was like, 'C'mon mom, we're going to go film with the girls. Come with me.' So she was there," she explained to E!