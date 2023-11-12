Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Todd Nepola Is a Successful 'RHOM' Husband and in Real Estate — What Is His Net Worth? Todd Nepola is not only a devoted husband to 'RHOM' star Alexia Nepola, he is a successful businessman in real estate with an impressive net worth. By Emma Saletta Nov. 12 2023, Published 3:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lifeaccordingtotodd

Businessman and husband from The Real Housewives of Miami Todd Nepola comes from a long line of successful family members in real estate. In fact, he follows three generations of real estate investors and developers of commercial real estate.

Here's how Todd Nepola amassed his massive net worth.

Now, he runs his own company, and has a strong relationship with his wife and RHOM star, . Alexia's time on the show has helped her land a net worth of $3 million, but Todd's life outside the show has helped him earn a much higher net worth than hers. As of 2023, the real estate mogul has a net worth of $10 million.

Todd Nepola Investor, Realtor, and President and Founder of Current Capital Real Estate Group Net worth: $10 million Todd Nepola is the president and founder of Current Capital Real Estate Group - a boutique real estate investment firm based in Hollywood, Florida. He has over two decades of experience in acquisitions, development, leasing, and commercial real estate management. Birthdate: 1972

1972 Birth name: Todd Nepola

Todd Nepola Education: University of South Florida, 1990-1994

University of South Florida, 1990-1994 Relationship: Married, Alexia Echevarria (Nepola) (m. 2021)

Married, Alexia Echevarria (Nepola) (m. 2021) Children: Sophia Nepola (b. 2004), Gabine Nepola (b. 2005)

It is unclear if Todd expected to make that much money in his lifetime, but based on the biography on his company website, he likely planned to enter the family business at a young age. His Italian great-grandfather was responsible for building several Manhattan subway lines, and his father and grandfather were real estate investors and developers.

Todd did not specify when he began acquiring and developing properties, but he did open his own firm after managing the properties for a decade. He now has several properties throughout Florida and an office in Port St Lucie.

How does Alexia's net worth compare to that of Todd Nepola?

Referred to as the "Cuban Barbie" by Bravo, Alexia is a multilingual businesswoman and beauty expert who was editor-in-chief of Venue Magazine. For 10 years, this high-end national lifestyle Latin publication was Miami’s eminent authority on luxury, fashion, celebrities, and culture. She then created Alexia + Frankie’s Beauty Bar, in Surfside, Fla., a popular place for people looking to get fantastic manicures and pedicures.