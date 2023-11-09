Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Miami Julia Lemigova’s Dating History Includes Nine Engagements — Let’s Meet Some of Her Exes! Julia shared on ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ that she’s had nine engagements. Here’s a highlight of some of the Bravolebrity’s exes! By Elizabeth Randolph Nov. 9 2023, Published 2:01 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Long before she made history as the first LGBTQ+ housewife in Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise, Julia Lemigova of The Real Housewives of Miami, lived a life away from the spotlight. However, things have changed since she and her wife, Martina Navratilova, joined the show in Season 4. Since her time on RHOM, Julia has opened up about her and Martina’s relationship and navigating her identity as an LGBTQ+ woman.

But, when she returned to the show in Season 6, Julia shared more about her life prior to meeting the woman she plans to spend the rest of her life with While no one expected Julia to have only dated Martina in her life, Julia shared on RHOM that she kissed (and almost married) over a handful of frogs before she and Martina connected. Let’s take a look at Julia’s dating history!

Julia Lemigova rarely discusses her exes before Martina Navratilova.

In 2014, Julia married Martina after multiple years of dating and cohabitating. Although Julia has often shared how Martina is her perfect match, her other exes are less known.

One of Julia’s more notable long-term romances was in 1997 with European banker Edouard Stern, per Vanity Fair. Julia’s ex was deemed one of the richest men in Europe and showered Julia with expensive gifts and trips around the world. In 1999, Julia became pregnant with their son, Maximilien Stern.

Julia and Edouard began having trouble after Maximillien’s birth when he reportedly doubted their son was his. Then, in 2000, tragedy struck when Maximilien died of shaken baby syndrome after being in a nanny’s care for just a few months on Earth.

Daily Mail reported in 2010 that Julia believed Maximilien died because Edouard was “a leading member of Paris society involved in a frighteningly risky social scene.” Five years after her son’s death, her baby’s father, Edouard, was found dead in his apartment with multiple bullets.

After losing Maximilien and Edouard, Julia continued raising her two daughters. However, according to Page Six, Julia has never revealed who her daughter, Victoria’s (b. 2000) father, And while Victoria’s dad isn’t visible, Julia had another long-term relationship with her daughter, Emma’s father, cosmetics CEO and the owner of Clarins, Christian Courtin-Clarin.

The ‘RHOM’ star said she’s been engaged nine times.

During Season 6 of RHOM, Julia revealed another bombshell regarding her love life.

Julia explained to her friends that “life is too short” not to move on and find the person who makes you “happy.” After listening to her, Guerdy asks Julia how many times she’s almost walked down the aisle, and Julia says Guedy “would drop on the floor if I tell you.”

She then starts counting on her hand the number of times she’s been engaged and says she recalls being proposed to at 18 by “a guy in LA,” then with an “English boy in the same year,” followed by possibly a woman.

Julia continues counting in a confessional, with a RHOM producer informing her she had gone up to at least six people. By the time she finishes adding her list, she says she’s had nine engagements in her lifetime, with her wife, Martina, being the only one to end with a marriage.

“Martina won nine Wimbledons, and I had nine engagements,” Julia says in the interview. “Oh my God, I didn’t say that!”

Well, it seems like the ninth time was the charm for Julia. After proposing to her wife during the US Open 2014, the pair are committed to one another and more in love than ever.