Larsa Pippen Left Season 1 of 'RHOM' as a Soccer Mom and Came Back as a Vixen Larsa Pippen returned for the 'RHOM' reboot looking like a new woman. She had no qualms about flaunting her new face and body. By Sheridan Singleton Mar. 5 2024, Published 10:19 p.m. ET

When The Real Housewives of Miami first premiered in 2011, it featured a very different Larsa Pippen. At the time, she was still married to former NBA player, Scottie Pippen, who was a member of basketball’s dream team in the '90s, the Chicago Bulls. Larsa and Scottie’s kids were still very young at the time, so she was mainly raising the kids. Even while fulfilling the role of wife and mother, Larsa still managed to bring the drama but left after Season 1.

Larsa returned to the series a decade later when the show was rebooted for Peacock. The reboot has been intense and highly entertaining, and Larsa's messiness has contributed a lot to it. She and Scottie were in the process of getting divorced. Larsa was free to pursue whomever she wanted, whenever she wanted. She was attached to other NBA players and even Future. The divorce was finalized in 2021, and Larsa received a decent chunk of change thanks to Scottie’s time in the NBA.

Source: Bravo

Why did Larsa Pippen leave ‘RHOM’ Season 1?

Larsa seemed to be a perfect fit for RHOM in its early days, so why did she leave after Season 1? The answer is simple — Scottie had to go back to Chicago for work. RHOM’s first season was interesting, not because of its content, but because of how it came to be. Initially, the series was meant to be a show about Miami’s elite, but it wasn’t planned to join the Real Housewives universe. The series changed during editing, which made the first season feel more jumbled.

Source: Bravo

Larsa was equal parts wife, mother, and messy in the first season of ‘RHOM.’

While there's an obvious difference in the way Larsa looks in the first season versus today, what about her behavior? For the most part, she's the same, but she isn't married and doesn't have young kids now. At the time, she bragged about spending Scottie’s money as well as hiring and firing a variety of nannies. Larsa’s attitude was very much filled with the arrogance viewers know her best for. In Season 1, she was still married to Scottie, who was riding the wave of his glory days on the Bulls.

Source: Bravo

Larsa returned to the ‘RHOM’ reboot single and ready to mingle.

Larsa came back to the series looking like a new woman and had no qualms about flaunting her new face and body. With her divorce finalized, she eventually jumped into a relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, who played with her ex-husband on the Bulls. The response to the news about their relationship was mostly negative, given that there's a good chance she would have encountered young Marcus at least once when he was a child. The couple ignored the haters but have since split.

Source: Peacock

Larsa tries something different on ‘The Traitors.’