Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Miami Exploring Larsa Pippen's Lavish Lifestyle and Jaw-Dropping Net Worth Ever since stepping into the limelight, American reality TV personality Larsa Pippen has raked in an impressive net worth of $10 million. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 25 2024, Published 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Get ready to dive into the dazzling world of Larsa Pippen! This reality TV personality and business guru didn't just ride the fame wave by tying the knot with NBA legend Scottie Pippen — she's got her own talent to share. Balancing mom duties for Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia, Larsa decided to add a dash of glamour to her own journey.

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward to 2021, and the Pippen power couple decided to part ways after 24 years of marriage. But guess what? Larsa's not hitting the brakes; she's building her own empire! Now, all you curious fans, get ready for the grand reveal of Larsa Pippen's hefty net worth because it's about to unfold.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is Larsa Pippen's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Larsa Pippen's net worth currently sparkles at a jaw-dropping $10 million. The bulk of her wealth flows in from Bravo's hit reality show, The Real Housewives of Miami, where she's been a mainstay since its debut in 2011 (and she made a triumphant return in 2021).

But wait, there's more! In addition to her Real Housewives return, Larsa has been a frequent guest on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, thanks to her tight-knit friendship with Kim Kardashian. She even took a spin on Netflix's reality show Selling Sunset, getting a house tour from the fabulous Chrishell Stause. And if that's not enough, Larsa also competed in Season 2 of Peacock's reality competition series The Traitors.

Article continues below advertisement

Larsa Pippen Television personality Net worth: $10 million Larsa Pippen, an American reality television personality, gained fame as one of the original cast members on The Real Housewives of Miami. She is the ex-wife to Scottie Pippen, a former NBA player and Hall of Famer. Birthdate: July 6, 1974 Birthplace: Chicago, Ill. Siblings: Bella, Samuel, and Ninos Marriages: Scottie Pippen (m. 1997; div. 2021) Children: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia

Beyond her television career, Larsa earns her income through business ventures unrelated to her Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer ex-husband. In August 2020, Larsa launched her high-end jewelry line, Larsa Marie. Bravo notes that her collection is centered around "self-love and empowering women to feel like their best selves."

Article continues below advertisement

Larsa Pippen was earning $10,000 per day from her OnlyFans page.

Larsa is also an OnlyFans content creator; she previously claimed to be among the "top 0.01 percent of influencers" on the platform. In December 2022, she told Access that she was once earning $10,000 per day from her page. However, at BravoCon 2023, Larsa shared that her attention has shifted away from her lucrative OnlyFans account.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

"I feel like I'm the kind of person where I try to do everything," Larsa explained during the "Bringing the Miami Heat to Vegas" panel. "I try to be a great mom to my four kids; I'm trying to be a great partner to Marcus [Jordan]; I'm trying to work on all of my brands, and, like, I'm tired. I'm tired."