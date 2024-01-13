Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock Marcus Jordan Says His Famous Dad Told Him To "Lay Low" in Season 2 of 'The Traitors' on Peacock (EXCLUSIVE) Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son, is part of Season 2 of 'The Traitors' on Peacock, but what does he do for a living outside of reality television? By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 12 2024, Published 9:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @heirmj523

Maybe Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son, signed his own death warrant when he went into The Traitors competition on Peacock with a girlfriend in tow, but that doesn't stop him from playing a fierce game. That is, until he is booted from said game and his girlfriend, Larsa Pippen, is left to pick up the pieces (and herself) and keep going.

Distractify spoke with Marcus exclusively about filming The Traitors and what advice (if any) his famous dad imparted on him before he left to film in Scotland. But outside of The Traitors, what does Marcus Jordan do for a living? This is his first foray into reality TV, and he has something of a past with basketball. However, his career has more to do with a couple of other totally different fields, and he has made a living without trying to beat his father's basketball scoring record.

What does Marcus Jordan do for a living outside of 'The Traitors'?

Like his father, Marcus played basketball in college. While he attended the University of Central Florida, he played for the UCF Knights. However, he didn't go on to play in the NBA. In fact, Marcus left the team in 2012, though he remained in school. In 2013, Marcus graduated with a degree in hospitality management.

Not long after that, he opened the Trophy Room apparel store, which is now based online and often features high-end collaborations that remain exclusive to customers. Marcus also hosts a podcast with girlfriend Larsa Pippen called Separation Anxiety. So no, he isn't the second coming of Michael Jordan via basketball, but he has worked hard to make a name for himself.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have a serious relationship.

When it comes to The Traitors, Marcus and Larsa are part of the first couple to ever enter the game together. And, although Marcus isn't targeted because of that, he is viewed as a threat because of how much the other players trust him. So when he's given the boot, Larsa is crushed. Outside of the show, however, Larsa and Marcus are back together IRL and appear to be doing great.

Things are actually pretty serious. In December 2023, Larsa opened up to People about her relationship with Marcus. She revealed that an engagement was on the horizon. Never mind the fact that Larsa's ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, had a feud with Marcus's dad long before the pair got together.

What does Michael Jordan think of 'The Traitors'?

Distractify asked Marcus if his dad gave him any advice going into The Traitors, even though Michael isn't experienced in reality TV himself. And Marcus wants to make it clear that his decisions in the game are his alone.