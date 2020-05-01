Are Larsa and Scottie Pippen Still Married After Two Divorce Filings?

Thanks to the 10-part ESPN documentary, The Last Dance — which chronicles the Chicago Bulls’ road to the 1997-98 NBA championship — Kardashians’ BFF, Larsa Pippen, is once again making headlines because of her marriage to former player Scottie Pippen.

The pair tied the knot just months before the team’s landmark season began, and they remained together throughout the rest of Scottie’s basketball career. But did the couple’s union survive his retirement?