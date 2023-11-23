Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Marcus Jordan Has Made His Own Millions Separate From His Famous Father Marcus Jordan is more than just the son of one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He is also a business owner and has a podcast. By D.M. Nov. 22 2023, Published 10:17 p.m. ET Source: Getty

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, is a celebrity in his own right. He has even amassed an impressive net worth. Marcus was born in 1990 and is the second oldest child of Michael and Juanita Vanoy. Marcus played basketball in high school and later joined the team at the University of Central Florida.

In recent years, Marcus has become known for his high-profile relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. While Marcus’s public career is partially associated with Larsa and his famous father, he has managed to build a life of his own. Here’s a breakdown of Marcus’s net worth and his entrepreneurial endeavors.

Marcus Jordan is doing just fine in the net worth department.

Marcus is no slump. According to Marca, Marcus’s net worth sits at a hefty $1.5 million. He built his fortune by creating The Trophy Room, an Orlando-based boutique that carries rare sneakers. Marcus opened the store in 2016, drawing inspiration from his father’s personal trophy collection. Marcus and Larsa also host a podcast called Separation Anxiety, which gives fans an inside look into their relationship, sex lives, and personal struggles.

Marcus Jordan Former college basketball player, Business owner, Podcast host Net worth: $1.5 Million Marcus Jordan is the second-oldest child of Hall of Fame basketball player Michael Jordan. Although Marcus did play basketball during his childhood, he didn't end up playing professionally despite playing at the University of Central Florida. He has built a successful business and has his own podcast. Birthdate: Dec. 24, 1990 Birthplace: Chicago, Ill. Father: Michael Jordan Mother: Juanita Vanoy Education: University of Central Florida, Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Whitney M. Young Magnet High School Siblings: Jeffrey Michael Jordan, Jasmine M. Jordan Girlfriend: Larsa Pippen

Meanwhile, Michael Jordan is worth an estimated $3 billion, according to Forbes. Michael played for the NBA for 15 seasons and later became an accomplished entrepreneur. Thanks to partnerships with companies like Nike and Hanes, and the sale of his stake in the Charlotte Hornets, Michael is now one of the richest people in the U.S.

Larsa Pippin is also worth millions.

Marcus is in good company, as Larsa is reportedly worth $10 million. In addition to being Scottie's ex-wife, Larsa stars in The Real Housewives of Miami. Larsa also owns a jewelry line called Larsa Marie, which sells necklaces, earnings, and other aesthetically pleasing pieces.

Larsa has an OnlyFans account, and once made over $200,000 in a two-week span. She opened up about her journey on the subscription-based platform during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Larsa explained that she refrains from posting nude photos. Instead, she posts bikini shots, foot photos, and other sexy videos.

How long have Marcus and Larsa been dating?

Marcus and Larsa first sparked dating rumors in 2022, and news of their romance prompted some backlash. In addition to their 16-year age gap, Scottie was Michael’s teammate on the Chicago Bulls. During a June interview with E! News, the couple responded to the backlash.