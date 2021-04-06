Malik Beasley's Wife, Montana Yao, Throws Shade at His Ex-Girlfriend Larsa Pippen

Once the news of Malik Beasley dating Larsa Pippen was announced, many fans had questions. Not only was the relationship a bit weird for people to accept due to their age difference — Larsa is 46 and Malik is 24 — but most people also believed that Malik is married with children.

That said, fans were even more shocked about his new relationship after his wife, Montana Yao , shared her sentiments about the situation on Instagram — of course, she threw shade Larsa’s way in the process. And while it seems that things are over between Malik and Larsa, fans are still interested in getting to know more about his wife, especially since she filed for divorce. Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.

Montana threw shade at Larsa after a fan said she’s trying to look like her.

There’s no argument that tensions are high between Montana and Larsa. After all, Larsa has been dating Malik despite Montana being married to him for a few years.

Source: Instagram

And to make matters worse, Montana found out that the two were dating just like the rest of us — on social media. “Wow… I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

Things have been pretty messy since the bombshell revelation. And with fans weighing in on all of the drama, Montana has had no choice but to clap back at naysayers.

Malik Beasley left his wife and child for Larsa Pippen just for her to say in an interview “ we were never serious” 😂 — Tae (@taesobossy) April 6, 2021 Source: Twitter

