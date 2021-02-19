Larsa Pippen May Return to 'Real Housewives of Miami' — Reports Say 'She's Hopeful'By Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 19 2021, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
If you can’t get enough of ensemble casts on reality television, you’re likely a fan of the Real Housewives of Miami. The cast has served up three seasons of juicy drama about friendship, relationships, divorces, and so much more. And while the series came to an end in 2013 after three seasons, it looks like producers are trying to revive the show with major cast shakeups.
It’s not news that Larsa Pippen was featured on Real Housewives of Miami on Season 1. And while her time on the show highlighted her life as the wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and a mother to four children, things have definitely changed. There are talks that Larsa may make a return to the Real Housewives of Miami.
So, what’s the 4-1-1 on Larsa returning to the 'Real Housewives of Miami'?
Like it or not, Larsa made a pretty interesting addition to the Real Housewives of Miami cast. And since she and Scottie have both filed for divorce, her personal life will easily pique the interest of fans on the show.
There is talk that Larsa will be making her way back to the franchise. Per Yahoo Entertainment, there have been conversations about a Larsa return.
"Larsa has been in talks for a role on the revival of RHOM," an insider shared. "Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it has been an ongoing conversation."
Larsa "would love the opportunity" and is "hopeful it works out," the source continued. "She's been spending a lot of time in Miami recently and thinks it would be a great fit. She loves the Miami lifestyle and has a lavish house she would love to film at."
Larsa’s relationship with NBA player Malik Beasley would make for a hot topic on the 'Real Housewives of Miami.'
Larsa is no stranger to the headlines. And recently, her relationship with the NBA player Malik Beasley has become major news. After all, it turns out her new beau is still legally married to Montana Yao.
Not to mention, Montana had a lot to say about the news of Larsa and Malik’s relationship via social media. While Larsa has been saying that Malik and his wife were separated before she came into the picture, Montana shut her down.
This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already. https://t.co/ad0XtzkZMP— Montana Yao (@montanayao) December 27, 2020
And of course, social media had a lot to say since Larsa has been linked to various men in the industry, including rapper Future and basketball star Eric Moreland. Not to mention the plenty of other men she's rumored to have spent time with.
Many people called out Larsa for being messy and not having respect for the institution of marriage. Others simply noted their belief that Scottie Pippen is better off without her as his wife.
Larsa Pippen was and still is getting passed around , so much that she has gon from younger and younger men to the point she’s dating men around her children’s age range.— ꀭꋫ꓅ꍟꌚ ➐ (@__Jates__) December 28, 2020
Larsa Pippen is almost 50 years old dating a man in his early twenties and dressing like a twenty year old Instagram model if that is not the most pathetic and predatory thing..— Jodie From Daria (@ChisholmCurly) December 28, 2020
Her former friendship with the Kardashians will also make for great content on the 'Real Housewives of Miami.'
In case you missed it, Larsa is no longer part of the Kardashian inner circle. After the tea was spilled that she dated Tristan Thompson — Khloe Kardashian’s on-again-off-again boyfriend — things got pretty weird for all parties involved.
And since Larsa was very vocal about the Jordyn and Tristan scandal, many people called her out for hypocrisy. All of the Kardashians and Jenners unfollowed her on social media.
However, she did say at the time that she felt their falling out had everything to do with Kanye West. And even though Kim Kardashian reportedly was doing a “social media cleanse,” Larsa has not been spotted with the Kardashians since.
That said, adding Larsa to Season 4 of the Real Housewives of Miami will be TV gold. A lot of people have a vested interest in her due to her relationships, so it’s something that will definitely revive the franchise.
While there are currently no specifics about the reboot series, Yahoo shares that the new RHOM will be executive produced by Andy Cohen, alongside Purveyors of Pop's Matt Anderson, Nate Green, and Cooper Green.