Larsa Pippen May Return to 'Real Housewives of Miami' — Reports Say 'She's Hopeful'

Like it or not, Larsa made a pretty interesting addition to the Real Housewives of Miami cast. And since she and Scottie have both filed for divorce, her personal life will easily pique the interest of fans on the show.

There is talk that Larsa will be making her way back to the franchise. Per Yahoo Entertainment, there have been conversations about a Larsa return.

"Larsa has been in talks for a role on the revival of RHOM," an insider shared. "Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it has been an ongoing conversation."