Larsa Pippen's 'RHOM' Co-Stars Saw "Tension" in Her and Marcus Jordan's Relationship (EXCLUSIVE)

Many Real Housewives of Miami fans were stunned to find that Larsa Pippen and her beau, Marcus Jordan, had broken up after dating for over a year. Larsa confirmed the split in February 2024 with several cryptic messages, including a poll asking her followers, "Should your friends unfollow your ex." Later, a source shared with Bravo that she and Marcus were taking "some time apart," though they seemed to adore one another.

Much like Larsa's fanbase, her RHOM co-stars, Julia Lemigova and Adriana de Moura, didn't expect Larsa to reveal any cracks in her and Marcus's romance. However, the Bravolebrities exclusively told Distractify they weren't entirely surprised that the breakup itself happened. According to them, the couple had several red flags leading up to their split. Here's what the BFFs said about Larsa and Marcus's breakup signs!

'RHOM' stars Adriana de Moura and Julia Lemigova said the "writing was on the wall" regarding Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's split.

Before they decided to slow things down, Larsa and Marcus were seemingly in love, as they managed to work well together personally and professionally. But according to Adriana and Julia, who shared space behind the scenes with the former lovebirds, there were signs of trouble in paradise. "I feel like there were some, you know, writing on the wall, in terms of tension within the relationship," Adriana shared with us about Larsa and Marcus. "At the same time, I feel for her."

While Adriana didn't detail the "writing on the wall" between her co-star and Marcus, Julia expressed that Larsa's jealous tendencies may have been too much for Marcus to handle. The model recalled her and Larsa's BravoCon drama in October 2023 after Julia, who married Martina Navratilova in 2014, asked Marcus to take her picture, which Larsa found "weird" behavior. Julia tells us Larsa's actions made her ask more questions about her romance.

Adriana also hinted that the couple had issues that may or may not surface on the RHOM Season 6 finale and reunion. "There are some other things about Marcus and Larsa that people don't know," Adriana added. "There's some backstage things that, you know, people will be surprised. Maybe people couldn't see it, but it happened behind the scenes. So there's a lot of answers to a lot of questions that are lingering right now."

Julia and Adriana shared whether or not they're still following Marcus Jordan amid his and Larsa's breakup.

While Julia and Adriana weren't too surprised Larsa and Marcus didn't last, they agreed that the situation is difficult for them to watch on social media with the rest of us. Although Julia said she hasn't spoken to Larsa since BravoCon, she feels compassion towards her co-star as she navigates another public split.

Before her breakup with Marcus, Larsa divorced her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, after 24 years of marriage. She was also in a publicized scandal with her ex, Malik Beasley, in 2021. "I feel bad for any woman going through a painful breakup," Julia said. "Breakups are never easy. But I have not reached out to her."

Adriana also shared that she hadn't contacted Larsa about the split, though she plans to honor Larsa's social media request to "unfollow" her ex. Although Julia told us she never followed Marcus, Adriana said she would do so out of respect for her and Larsa's relationship. Their moves prove they will always have each other's backs even if their friendship is in trouble.