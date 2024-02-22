Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Miami Kiki Barth Shares When Her LA Lover Will Meet Her "Savage" 'RHOM' Castmates (EXCLUSIVE) Kiki said she wants to "sit back and take my time" with the LA-based man she's dating and keeping him away from the RHOM "savages." By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 21 2024, Published 10:01 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

In Season 4 of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Miami, fans met one of the show's unapologetic "friends," model, philanthropist, and mom Kiki Barth. Kiki's charming personality, fashionable looks, and candid quotes have left fans asking where we can see more of her. Season 6 was certainly her time to shine, as we watched her have real conversations about her past and her current role as a mother in multiple episodes.

After a tumultuous season of struggling to be seen by some of her co-stars while also being fabulous, Kiki ended Season 6 with a surprising update. While she discussed in detail about being single and longing for physical affection all season, the end of the finale episode, "Havana Nights," confirmed Kiki is entering her girlfriend era with a lucky beau. Kiki shared with Distractify some details about the new man in her life. Read on for more, including whether we might see who she's dating if/when she returns to the show for Season 7.

Who is Kiki Barth dating?

Fans of RHOM already know Kiki is one of the more private people among her castmates. Few viewers realized she had a son and a daughter until she cried while reminding Lisa Hochstein that Lisa didn't know her son's name. Due to her willingness to keep her private matters close to her chest, viewers shouldn't be surprised Kiki is also keeping her new potential boyfriend under wraps.

During the season finale's end credits, Kiki's update said the model is seeing someone special. As the camera showed a still photo of Kiki laughing at Adriana de Moura's performance of her song "Muevelo," the credits in the finale mentioned that Kiki is "spending time with a man in Los Angeles, but she's yet to reveal him to the ladies."

Kiki confirmed to us she has been dating and that the relationship is "brand new" and "fresh." She also said she wanted to give the relationship some time to blossom before she sent him to the "savages," aka her castmates. Kiki said she fears he will receive the same treatment as Adriana experienced with her ex-boyfriend — Thierry — from Season 5.

"I will really sit back and take my time, because I saw what they did to Adriana, the past season, when she tried to bring someone," Kiki said. "These girls are savages, you know, they will totally go in and try to dig every single little dirt."

The 'RHOM' star said fans will be "surprised and shocked" to see who her new boo is.

While she's not ready to share who the new man in her life is, Kiki seems smitten with him already as she discussed him with us; the Haitian-born Bravolebrity said the LA-based mystery man will gag fans when and if she decides to hard or soft launch him. "He's a nice guy," Kiki said. "You guys will be so surprised and shocked."

For now, Kiki, who was in several long-term relationships but never married, said she's playing her dating life more smartly these days. By seeing Adriana, Lisa, and Larsa Pippen bring new men into the friend group, she's choosing to see her LA beau's character for herself before anyone else can judge him.

"I feel like the smartest thing to do is — unless I've already built that foundation with this person, knowing that no matter what attacked you, [the relationship is] going to be strong — then it's not strong enough at this point to even bring in to this group," she explained "Because I know they're going to eat me alive."

Whenever Kiki is ready to tell us who she's dating, she has a few plans on how she may show him off to fans, if not on RHOM. She said that, much like any girl in a new relationship, she will debut him on her social media feeds once the time is right.