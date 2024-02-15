‘RHOM’s’ Adriana de Moura on Why She Prefers to “Hide” Who She’s Dating Now (EXCLUSIVE)

Since Real Housewives of Miami’s viewers met Adriana de Moura during the show’s first run on Bravo in 2011, we’ve watched her experience the loss of love and bravely try to find it again. Unfortunately, unlike most single mothers (Adriana is a mom to her son, Alexandre “Alex” Sidi), Adriana’s search for love is documented on RHOM and lives on through streaming.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Adriana told us how her role as a “friend of” RHOM makes her dating life more difficult and if it’s become too much for her to handle.

Adriana de Moura says she has to “hide” who she’s dating due to her history on ‘RHOM.’

In February 2024, Adriana shared that she’s learned her lesson regarding publicizing her relationships. While discussing her Galentine’s Day plans with her BFF Julia Lemigova on Feb. 13, the “FYAH” singer revealed that she had a Valentine for Feb. 14 but remained mum about who the mystery lover was to protect them from her co-stars.

“I've been getting a lot of Valentine's little gifts already, so of course I have big plans,” Adriana said. “But the problem with my valentines is that I can never show them because these girls run my valentines away.”

Adriana’s desire to keep her possible relationships to herself is understandable due to her past run-ins with her castmates over the men she brings to the group. In 2020, before returning to RHOM after the show’s eight-year hiatus, Adriana divorced Frederic Marq, her husband of 11 years.

Then, in Season 5, Adriana introduced her castmates to her boyfriend at the time, Thierry. Thierry rubbed Adriana’s co-stars, namely Alexia Echevarria, the wrong way. Alexia shared in an episode that she believed Thierry was married and, out of respect for Adriana, told her what she knew.

Thierry proved to Alexia that he was divorced by showing her his final divorce decree, asking her, “Can you read?” The shady moment drove a wedge in Alexia and Adriana’s relationship, which they haven’t recovered from since.

Is Adriana leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Miami?’

Adriana’s relationships have undoubtedly been an issue for her on the show and have affected her friendships. Still, the longtime Bravo star plans to stay on RHOM as long as possible while keeping her love life close to her chest.

When asked about her future on the show, Adriana said she wants to remain a Housewives star for as long as Bravo allows. The art dealer and singer behind RHOM’s theme song said her “blueprint is all over Miami” and doesn’t feel the need to end her run yet, noting she’s already experienced a demotion as an OG of the show.

“I've already gotten demoted to a friend anyway,” Adriana said, laughing. “But no [I’m staying] for now. I think my presence, my blueprint, is still all over Miami. And I feel like I'm still, you know, impactful and relevant. For now, I'm good. I think I'll say where I'm at.”

Although Adriana will be staying on RHOM, she said she can understand why some Real Housewives stars leave the show they’ve starred on for years, some even decades. Amid Kandi Burruss announcing her decision to leave The Real Housewives of Atlanta after consecutively starring on the show for 14 seasons, Adriana said that, while she’s not ready to leap, she can relate to Kandi’s yearning to live her life away from reality TV.

“I feel for Kandi in a way,” Adriana said. “I mean, I love her and think she was one of the most iconic Housewives and extremely talented and brilliant. Maybe it [Housewives] gets to a point sometimes where it's too intrusive or whatever reasons she had. But I send her all my love, and she will be dearly missed.”