‘RHOM’s’ Adriana Says More Music With Emilio Estefan Is “in the Pipeline” (EXCLUSIVE)

Throughout the years, we’ve seen several Real Housewives stars dive into the music scene, whether their fans asked for it or not. While the music biz hasn’t been kind to all of them, it’s undoubtedly boosted Real Housewives of Miami star Adriana de Moura’s pockets. The art dealer and philanthropist has never been shy about her desire to be a Latin music superstar.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans saw on Season 6 of RHOM, Adriana’s efforts are paying off, as she’s been working with one of the top producers in the game, Emilio Estefan. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Adriana discussed working with Emilio and what fans can expect from her music career moving forward.

Adriana de Moura and Emilio Estefan began working on music together during Season 6 of ‘RHOM.’

Source: Getty Images (l-r): Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Frederic Marq, and Adriana de Moura

OG viewers of RHOM recall Adriana being passionate about her music career. In Season 2 of the show, she and Brazilian music producer Silvio Riccheto co-wrote one of her biggest hits, “Feel the Rush.” The song, which Adriana says took “eight months” to create before she debuted it for the new season, remains the Bravo reality show’s theme song.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to being the only Housewife to have her song as the opener of her franchise, Adriana flaunted her international music fame on RHOM. During Season 6 of the season, Adriana and her co-stars — Julia Lemigova, Alexia Nepola, Dr. Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein, and Marysol Patton — traveled to Mexico City to see Adriana perform at the Pride festival.

Article continues below advertisement

On the trip, Adriana met up with Emilio Estefan, who had taken her under his wing. While filming Season 6, Adriana and Emilio collaborated on her “Spanglish” tune “Muevelo,” which she previewed on Instagram in July 2023. Adriana said fans will also see her perform it on the show at the end of the season.

“I have my new song with Emilio that's going to drop, and it's going to be at the finale, with Emilio as my producer,” she told us. “So that's an exciting moment for me. Emilio has 22 Grammys, and he betted on me. So that has been the dream of a lifetime.” Adriana also said she impressed Emilio so well they “already have another song in the pipeline.” As she and Emilio continue fostering their business relationship, Adriana teased a possible future album produced by the musical mastermind.

Article continues below advertisement

“I don't know, maybe an album,” Adriana shared when asked what’s next for her. “You know, maybe a tour, possibly a tour. So, stay tuned.”

The “FYAH” singer told us about her dream ‘Real Housewives’ collaboration.

Source: Bravo

Since working with one of music’s most notable producers, Adriana shared with us the one collaboration she’d like to see on a future project. She said that, out of all the Housewives, she would be most open to dueting with her BFF, Julia Lemigova, who we also spoke to in that same chat with Adriana. “For a feature, I don't know, maybe my bestie over here,” Adriana said while hugging Julia. “You never know what’s in the cards.”

Article continues below advertisement

Adriana also gave us her Top 5 favorite ‘Real Housewives’ songs … sort of.

Source: Bravo

While Adriana’s music career is constantly rising, the singer is never too big to give her fellow ’wives their flowers. However, when asked who she thought had the best Real Housewives song, she highlighted hers for a very understandable reason. “Of all the Housewives, I am the only one who had my song be the theme song,” Adriana said. “I may appreciate it, and I like many other songs, but I feel nobody got the theme song.”

Despite none of the other ’wives’ songs apparently not hitting the same way hers did, Adriana listed several other Housewives hits that made her “Top 5” list. Well, three, if you don’t count hers. She named LuAnn de Lesseps’ hit “Money Can’t Buy You Class” as her second favorite, and Erika Jayne’s song “XXPen$ive” as the third.

Article continues below advertisement

Adriana also gave Kandi Burruss, who was a Grammy-winning singer before she joined RHOA, her props for being a “real performer, like a real singer.” However, while struggling to find more, Adriana said former Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s classic, “Don’t Be Tardy for the Party,” is a little too old to be considered a Housewives fave. “I don't know,” Adriana said when asked about the song being a top one to mention. “She's been so tardy, because she hasn't been around for so long.”