Hiding From the Spotlight — Who Is Adriana De Moura's Son, Alex Sidi? Alex was barely a preteen at only 10 years of age when 'The Real Housewives of Miami' first began filming.

Making her appearance on the series in 2011, Adriana De Moura was an OG housewife on The Real Housewives of Miami. She appeared in all three seasons of the original iteration and returned as a friend (and source of much drama) in the RHOM reboot. When she appeared in the first season, she was married to her second husband, Frederic Marq, but she did speak of her first husband while on RHOM. Adriana was first married to Roberto Sidi, with whom she had her first and only child, Alexandre Sidi.

Adriana and Roberto divorced in 2006. After the divorce, Adriana received full custody of their son, Alex. When RHOM began filming in 2011, Adriana was engaged to Frederic Marq, and their wedding was featured in the third season. Frederic has been heavily involved in Alex's life.



Who is ‘RHOM’s’ Adriana De Moura’s son and only child, Alex Sidi?

Alex Sidi is Adriana’s son from her first marriage to Roberto Sidi. He was born in 2001, five years before his parents divorced. Alex is now fully grown, having graduated from the University of Miami. While he was in school, Alex pursued sailing, even joining the sailing team while pursuing his studies. Prior to college, he was the captain of the Ransom Everglades Sailing Team. He also plays the piano, as seen in a post on Adriana’s Instagram page.



Alex was featured often in the first three seasons of 'The Real Housewives of Miami' as a child.

Alex was only 10 years of age when The Real Housewives of Miami first began filming. As he was so young, he experienced major life changes while the series was filmed over the first three years. He saw his mother marry his stepfather, Frederic. He also grew from a boy to a young teenager. Since then, Alex has maintained a low profile, barely even showing up on his own mom’s social media, and much is unknown about his life now.



Why haven't viewers seen Alex at all on the 'RHOM' reboot?