'RHONY's' Luann de Lesseps Studied to Be a Licensed Practical Nurse

In the world of The Real Housewives of New York City , it’s always a matter of time before a newbie gets into a verbal spat with a veteran Housewife. From Leah McSweeney going back and forth with Ramona Singer to Aviva Drescher facing off against everyone, the show knows how to serve up the drama. And newcomer Eboni K. Williams is following suit unapologetically.

After the ladies had a discussion about sexual talk over lunch at Luann de Lesseps 's home, things went left once education and class got thrown into the mix. Once Eboni stated the obvious about her notable education, Luann quickly took offense. So, it has all made viewers wonder about Luann’s education. Read on as we give you the lowdown.

“I really felt like I had a good education in Connecticut,” she told the outlet. “I loved math and home economics in high school. Kids can't even sew buttons on their coats nowadays."

Patch reports that Luann is a licensed practical nurse. The star earned her license after studying at the E.C. Goodwin Technical High School in New Britain, Conn.

In case you didn’t know, Luann has also received an education. While her education may not be the same as Eboni's — Eboni is a lawyer after all — Luann has spent time focusing on her studies.

It seems that anything is up for debate on RHONY. And after Eboni made the comment that she is the “most educated person at the table,” Luann lost it.

Why are Eboni and Luann feuding? Eboni believes that Luann essentially called her an angry Black woman.

If you’re familiar with RHONY, then you likely know that Luann doesn’t always do a good job of owning up to her mistakes. And her argument with Eboni on Season 13 Episode 5 has rubbed viewers the wrong way.

Luann if you don’t have a degree, just say that! Lol you know good and well Eboni is the most educated at that table. Education and culture are obviously not the same thing #RHONY — ✨ (@miss_nwagbara) June 4, 2021 Source: Twitter

The argument kicked off as Ramona shared her opinions about being classy and not using sexual terms during conversation. Luann supported Ramona’s claims by saying that using raunchy language wasn't classy.

Eboni quickly chimed in to correct the ladies. “I don’t subscribe to the fact that to use those words means that you're unclassy or you’re not a lady,” Eboni told the ladies on the series.

“It has nothing to do with class, it has to do with education,” Luann told Eboni. Eboni then explained that she has more formal education than any of the women at the table, and Luann immediately got offended.

“Do you think that your degree makes you more educated?” Luann asked Eboni. The conversation got more heated after Luann accused Eboni of calling her an uneducated person. As Eboni explained herself, Luann got more triggered as the two went back and forth. She eventually called Eboni an angry woman and kicked her out of her home.

So Heather can state a fact about Lu on her podcast, even tho it’s damaging, & Lu brushes it off but @EboniKWilliams states a fact about her education & she gets called angry, loud & gets kicked out of Luann’s house? Hmm, why is that? Lu, I’m looking at you sideways mama #RHONY pic.twitter.com/iyeXBDRBTn — ѕ α ℓ ν △⃒⃘ ∂ σ я (@SalvaCambranes) June 2, 2021 Source: Twitter

“I am a Black woman,” Eboni tells Luann. “If you don’t want me here because I am not free to express how I feel about things, I will leave your property because I respect you.” “I think you should go,” Luann tells Eboni. Fans have pointed out the inconsistency with other women on the show storming out of scenes and not being called angry, but when Eboni expressed her point without raising her voice, she was immediately dubbed an angry woman.