Lisa Hochstein Credits Her Ex, Lenny, for Giving Her "Best Boobs" of the 'Real Housewives'

During her time on The Real Housewives of Miami, Lisa Hochstein has shared details about her life numerous times since she first appeared on it in 2009. However, in Season 6 of RHOM, she revealed how tumultuous her split from her husband, Lenny Hochstein, has been for her and their two children. As fans saw, Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa, leading to many personally and financially exhausting divorce settlement hearings.

Amid her split from Lenny, Lisa admitted to Page Six in January 2024 that Lenny's divorce filing made the Fly CEO question her looks. She admitted to asking herself questions such as "What’s wrong with me?" "Am I getting too old?" and "Am I not beautiful enough?” Lisa's heartbreaking reflections came after she admittedly spent a significant portion of her life enhancing her beauty. The Bravo star has openly discussed her experiences with plastic surgery and how it played a role in her marriage.

Lisa Hochstein had multiple plastic surgery procedures before and during her time on 'RHOM.'

While Lisa now has a home at Bravo on RHOM, she worked as a model, aspiring actor, and Playboy playmate before reality TV became an option. Due to her career goals, she began dabbling in plastic surgery early in her life. In a 2012 interview with TooFab, Lisa admitted to undergoing her first procedure at 19. She went in for a breast augmentation due to her not enjoying her A-cup breasts.

However, the procedure didn't go as planned, as Lisa admittedly "didn't do my research" on the doctor she went with, which resulted in what she nicknamed a "uni-boob."

It wasn't until she began seeing Lenny in the early 2000s that she received what she calls the "best boobs" in the Real Housewives franchise. In her first season of the show, Lisa boasted about her chest in her tagline, saying, "My husband built the perfect wife, and I built the perfect life.”

Lisa also said she underwent a rhinoplasty when she was younger and didn't believe the procedure changed her face too much, as well as veneers from famous housewife dentist Dr. Michael Apa. While she didn't go under the knife after her procedures, Lisa's battle with injectable fillers soon became a much bigger problem.

Lisa Hochstein admits she definitely had an "addiction" to injectable lip fillers.

For many diehard fans of RHOM, Lisa's appearance shifted from her time on the show in Seasons 2 and 3 to what she does now. She changed her relationship with cosmetic fillers after seeing herself in Season 4. Cosmetic fillers, also known as dermal fillers, help to "diminish facial lines and restore volume and fullness in the face," per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. The injectable fillers' enhancements range from plumping lips to softening facial creases and wrinkles.

In 2022, Lisa revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she had to step back from injectable fillers once she realized she had become addicted to the products after having them at her disposal through her , Hochstein Medspa. Lisa told host Andy Cohen that, after seeing how she looked on camera, she was so "horrified" by the "huge mistake" she made and vowed to stop using them and, with time, began liking her reflection again.

I feel like I'm...looking more like myself," Lisa shared after having 60 percent of the fillers dissolved. "And that's great."

Fortunately, Lisa's plastic surgery journey helped her achieve more self-love and have less pressure from society's beauty standards. She's also starting over with a new man, Jody Glidden, and is moving onto the next, powerful phase in her life.