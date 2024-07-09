Shannon Storms Beador Throws Shade at Alexis Bellino and John Janssen's Engagement Plans

Thursday nights are about to get a little juicier as Bravoholics await the return of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Season 18 of the groundbreaking reality show is expected to be a doozy, and if the on-screen drama is anything like what's been going on behind the scenes, we're in for a ride! One of the wives with plenty of off-season challenges is Shannon Storms Beador. In October 2023, Shannon was arrested for a DUI after being involved in a car crash that left her with a bloodied face.

The arrest came after Shannon confirmed she and John Janssen broke up after three years. In December 2023, Shannon faced another blow when John began dating her former RHOC co-star, Alexis Bellino. And because Bravo doesn't mind getting a little messy, Alexis was also asked to return as a friend for Season 18, meaning Shannon will see her and John more often. Now, Alexis shared that she and John could have wedding bells in the future. Shannon recently expressed her feelings about their potential engagement.

Are Alexis Bellino and John Janssen engaged? Shannon Storms Beador has opinions.

Alexis and John aren't officially engaged yet. However, Alexis said in July 2024 that she and John were serious about moving forward with their love affair. She shared that she and John, who announced their relationship with a December 2023 Instagram post, have also begun planning to stay together forever.

"We have looked at engagement rings," Alexis told E! News. "We are talking about the future for sure."

Alexis also explained that, despite her and John getting "backlash consistently" from spectators who think they got together for the show, their relationship is 100 percent "organic." However, John's ex, Shannon, doesn't think that's the case. When E! asked her about how she felt about a possible engagement, she said the move would be on brand for John — and not in a good way.

"That's John Janssen," she stated. "At two weeks, he said I was his person and his future, so they're following the John Janssen course. I didn't get a ring, but I thought right away that I was going to spend the rest of my life with John. He moves very quickly." Shannon also said she feels Alexis and John have "ulterior motives" for being together, no matter how often they declare their love.

"Good for them, be happy," Shannon added. "From the outside looking in, it looks to me that there are ulterior motives on both sides for them to be in a relationship, so we'll see. I'm grateful that John isn't in my life because we had a very toxic relationship. I'm grateful."

While Shannon was seemingly over the drama between her, Alexis, and John, it's far from over. Although she and Alexis weren't friends during Alexis's original run (she left in 2013, one year before Shannon's Housewives debut), they have a sordid history. In 2018, Alexis and her ex-husband, Jim Bellino, sued Shannon for defamation. The Real for Real owner won the case in 2020, though she said she received a blow to her finances due to the legal proceedings.

"She started a lawsuit with her ex-husband and I lost a lot of money," she explained. "So let's just throw John Janssen out of the equation. I wouldn't be friends with her."

And that's that on that!