'RHOC' Power Couple Shannon and John Broke Up — Here's Why

Bravo fans are wondering if Real Housewives of Orange County power couple Shannon Beador and John Janssen are still together –– the answer is no. The exes, however, are still very friendly.

The pair split up in November 2022 after four years of dating, begging the question: why did they break up? Find out more about the couple's break up and whether or not they are on good terms now.

Why did Shannon and John from 'RHOC' break up?

In a conversation with Page Six, Shannon revealed that John had dumped her in November 2022 after nearly four years of dating due to constant “bickering” that they just “couldn’t get past.” Initially, she had a tough time with the break-up and felt blindsided. “I was really not good. I was devastated. We had broken up and I said, ‘Can we please not talk about this publicly?’”

They didn't speak about the break up publicly until three months later in January 2023. This decision allowed Shannon to process the break up and "let it sink in before people knew."

How is Shannon and John's relationship now?

While backstage at a live show of “An Evening with the Tres Amigas,” which she co-hosted at the Irvine Improv alongside fellow RHOC stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon explained to Page Six that she and John were on friendly terms. “We’re not back together. We’re super, super friendly. It’s just easier to be supportive.” She continued, "We didn’t speak for six months, but we’re friendly right now, and I’d like to keep it that way. We’ll see how it goes. He’s very supportive.”

Shannon insists the relationship is purely platonic, but her RHOC co-star Tamra doesn't believe it for one second. In fact, at their show, she told audiences that she's certain it will only be a matter of time before the exes reconcile and finally rekindle their romantic relationship. But Shannon is adamant that she will never get back together with John.

What's next for Shannon?

Shannon doesn't believe she's ready for anything serious right now, but she hasn't shut down the possibility of being able to find her Mr. Right. She described one of her green flags as a man with a "kind heart.” She elaborated and said he must respect her career in the spotlight, but also he doesn't necessarily want to be in the spotlight. She wants someone humble and private. Although Tamra has a different kind of vision for Shannon's next man.