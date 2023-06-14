Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter’s Feud Explodes on ‘RHOC’ Season 17

Article continues below advertisement

While Heather and Gina were friends in Season 16, every RHOC watcher knows friendships can instantly change with this group. Let’s dive into what led to Heather and Gina’s feud!

Source: Bravo

Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter’s feud seemingly came out of nowhere.

Heather and Gina may not be OGs, but the Bravolebrities have made their marks on RHOC since joining Seasons 7 and 13, respectively. In Season 16, the bold Housewives became even more fun to watch once they decided to become friends. Heather and Gina became friends in Season 16 of RHOC after bonding on a trip to New York City. However, rumors suggest they are on bad terms following the cast’s Montana trip in Season 17.

After they ended Season 16 on a positive note, viewers expected more fun between Gina and Heather in Season 17. However, an RHOC fan Instagram account, @theorangecountea, reported that Heather and Gina were on bad terms following the cast’s Montana trip, filmed for the new season. “Gina does something to Heather after the Montana trip, which made Heather feel betrayed and contemplate their friendship,” the post read (via RealityBlurb).

Source: Bravo

The fan page didn’t explain Heather and Gina's fallout. During the RHOC season premiere, Heather mentioned that Gina stopped speaking to her after their trip to New York. Gina was uncomfortable inviting Heather to events due to her "Fancy Pants" standards, which Heather was “flabbergasted” by.

“I feel like Gina should know me better than what was portrayed," Heather told Entertainment Tonight following the premiere. "It flabbergasted me. The season ended last year, and we were still hanging out together. I put together lunches for everyone, we all hung out together, I had Gina's parents over for dinner, which was so fun — and her dad brought me coasters, 'cause you know I am coaster-obsessed, which was really sweet.”

She continued: “And we had seen then in New York, we'd had dinner with them, and so it was really lovely, and I felt like we had all this time together ... and then I never heard from her or saw her again and, in watching the first episode, I was like, hmm ... maybe I have to re-think what happened there."

Source: Bravo

Gina said Heather “crossed a line” with her amid their feud.

In May 2023, Gina shared her thoughts on what happened between her and Heather during . She said the former friends “butted heads” most of the season, which fans will see as the episodes air. “I’m not gonna lie; this season, Heather and I went through it. We definitely did,” Gina teased to Page Six ahead of the premiere. “It really was up and down for Heather and me this season. It got real.”

Source: Bravo

While Gina didn’t give away too many details, she admitted that her and Heather’s tension happened after she vowed not to take any of her castmates’ mess in Season 17. Gina said she intentionally gave up drinking during filming, which gave her more clarity to stand up for herself, no matter who got in her way.

“When I get offended, or somebody crosses a line — I don’t care who you are, how much money you have — I have boundaries,” the former flight attendant said. “And when you cross those boundaries, that’s not OK with me.” Although fans will have to wait and see how Season 17 plays out, there’s some hope that Heather and Gina are in a better place since filming wrapped.