Is 'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter Still Dating Travis Mullen?By Shannon Raphael
Feb. 9 2022, Published 11:22 a.m. ET
During Gina Kirschenheiter's first season as a full-time cast member on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County, the Long Island native shocked her co-stars when she announced her intention to divorce her husband of about eight years, Matt Kirschenheiter.
Though Gina initially insisted that nothing dramatic had happened between the spouses, she later acknowledged that her husband had been having an affair. Their divorce played out on the show and, after briefly reconciling in 2019, Matt was arrested on suspicions of domestic violence.
Matt ultimately pled guilty to one felony count of false imprisonment and one count of domestic battery in 2020. As Gina prepared to see her ex in court and to read a victim impact statement, she leaned on her boyfriend, Travis Mullen.
Gina and Travis began dating in 2019, and the couple blended their families (their combined brood includes six kids) and moved in together to the RHOC star's Casita.
Travis has since become a staple on the reality series, but is he still dating Gina after filming Season 16?
Are Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen still together?
While many RHOC couples have parted ways during the show's 16-year history after appearing in front of the cameras together, Gina and her beau are still going strong more than two years after they began dating (and about a year after Travis made his on-screen debut).
Though Gina is active on social media, she doesn't share photos with her boyfriend very often. The reality star last posted with Travis to ring in the New Year in 2022, but the two are still an item.
Gina, Travis, and their kids all reside together in a three-bedroom townhouse in Mission Viejo, Calif. The New Yorker shares sons Nicholas and Luca and daughter Sienna with her ex-husband, while Travis is a dad to daughters Presley and Bennett, and son Joey.
The duo has been successful at blending their lives and their families, but are they ready to legally tie the knot?
Did Travis and Gina ever get engaged? The two discussed their future on 'RHOC' Season 16.
Both Gina and Travis are divorced, and they've discussed their shared hesitations about getting married too quickly on the show before.
However, when the RHOC cast members took a trip to Mexico on Season 16 of the Bravo series, the husbands and boyfriends got together as well — and Travis opened up about a potential proposal timeline. After Dr. Terry Dubrow grilled Travis and John Jessen (who is Shannon Beador's boyfriend) about their futures with their respective partners, Gina's beau admitted that an engagement could be happening in the near(ish) future.
"Yeah, one to three [years]," Travis shared about a proposal timeline on the Feb. 2 episode ("Sweat, Lies and Pornography") when he was asked about his five-year plan.
Though several months have passed since filming concluded on the season, Travis and Gina have not yet shared that they are engaged.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.