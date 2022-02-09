Is 'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter Still Dating Travis Mullen?

During Gina Kirschenheiter's first season as a full-time cast member on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County, the Long Island native shocked her co-stars when she announced her intention to divorce her husband of about eight years, Matt Kirschenheiter.

Though Gina initially insisted that nothing dramatic had happened between the spouses, she later acknowledged that her husband had been having an affair. Their divorce played out on the show and, after briefly reconciling in 2019, Matt was arrested on suspicions of domestic violence.