'RHOC': Gina and Her Boyfriend Travis's Relationship Gets Put to the Test in Season 18

When The Real Housewives of Orange County fans first met Gina Kirschenheiter, the native New Yorker came in ready to let go of some extra baggage. During Gina's first season, Season 13, she divorced her husband of nine years, Matthew Kirschenheiter. The divorce forced Gina to be a single mom to their children — Nicholas, Luca, and Sienna.

After spending some time to herself, Gina proved that you can get your groove back after divorce. In 2019, she began dating her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, who has become her business partner and the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with, as they've blended their families and moved in together through Season 18 of the series shows there may be trouble in paradise. Before we get into that, let's find out what there is to know about Gina's boyfriend.

Source: Getty Images

Who is 'RHOC' star Gina Kirschenheiter's boyfriend, Travis?

Gina first announced she was dating Travis in 2019 through a mutual friend and have been hot and heavy ever since. According to Reality Tea, Travis is a successful entrepreneur and was born and raised in Orange County. He's also great with numbers, as he owns a financial services company where he "specializes in investment strategies and wealth management."

Travis and Gina connected early on over being divorced parents. Travis has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship. However, once they started dating, they decided to switch careers together and now work in real estate. The power couple even helped former RHOC star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas list her stunning La Quinta, Calif. home for $8.995 million.

Gina and Travis were a modern-day 'Brady Bunch' family... until recently.

In 2022, after three years of dating, Gina and Travis decided to officially blend their families, including their six kids. The OC star shared the stunning home on the show and promised that the three-bedroom home was only temporary, as they planned on finding their forever home one day.

The modern-day Brady Bunch concept seemed to work for the couple until it didn't. Ahead of the RHOC Season 18 premiere, the show's press release stated that Gina and Travis chose to live separately but were still very much together. Once the season premiere aired on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Gina added some more context as to what led to their separation.

Source: Getty Images

The Bravolebrity said she and Travis were having issues with his tumultuous relationship with his ex-wife. While they both had unsavory relationships with their exes, Gina and her ex-husband were in a better place and Travis and his ex just... weren't. "I feel like in my home it's me, Travis, six kids, and Travis's baggage," she said about her boyfriend's ex-wife. "And it's too much."

Gina also shared that she and Travis need more space before cohabitating again. She said the kids were younger when they moved and now no longer like sharing a room — or a bunk bed. While Gina felt the move was best for their family, Travis was understandably against them living apart. Still, she insisted it was the best move for their family.

"I do value our family and I value our relationship. It's the most important thing to me, so even you being willing to try this is a very clear indication of how incredible you are. That's why I don't want to lose this. I don't want to lose you in the process, you know?" Thankfully, Gina and Travis will likely find some common ground since they're still together. Fans will just have to watch the rest of the season to find out!