Why Did Alexis and Jim Bellino Divorce? The 'RHOC' Star Said They Were Like "Oil and Water"

After a decade-long hiatus from reality TV, Alexis Bellino is back on our screens for Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Alexis might be joining the cast as a friend this season, but the drama she's bringing to the table proves she's had an orange before. And most of the drama involves her blossoming romance with her co-star Shannon Storms Beador's ex, John Janssen, whom she began dating in December 2023.

Despite the flack they receive for their unique Bravo pairing, Alexis has said she's ready to marry John. If that happens, the marriage would be her third, as fans watched her previous marriage to her ex-husband, Jim Bellino, on RHOC and Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition. Although Alexis has clearly moved on, fans wonder why she and Jim ever divorced.

Why did Alexis and Jim Bellino divorce?

Alexis met Jim, a wealthy businessman, in the early 2000s. The pair married in 2005 and had three kids—James, and twins Melania and McKenna. Alexis told Us Weekly that she initially wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, but her passions changed after booking RHOC. However, she stressed that the show didn't break up her marriage, as they had trouble throughout their entire run. "We were married 14 years and then [in] therapy the whole 14 years. So that tells you something,” Alexis explained in 2021.

