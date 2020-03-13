We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Heather McDonald Feels "Great Relief" After Winning Defamation Lawsuit (EXCLUSIVE)

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Heather McDonald has at least one reason to celebrate. A defamation lawsuit filed against the stand-up comedienne by Jim Bellino, the ex-husband of former RHOC cast member Alexis Bellino, was thrown out earlier this week.

In a complaint filed last June, Jim claimed that Bravo stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador made false statements about his 2018 divorce from Alexis while guests on a live taping of Heather’s hit podcast, "Juicy Scoop."

The former Chelsea Lately writer and producer responded by filing an anti-SLAPP motion requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed on the grounds of her First Amendment right to free speech. Orange County Judge Layne Melzer granted the motion on March 9.