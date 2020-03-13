Heather McDonald Feels "Great Relief" After Winning Defamation Lawsuit (EXCLUSIVE)

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Heather McDonald has at least one reason to celebrate. A defamation lawsuit filed against the stand-up comedienne by Jim Bellino, the ex-husband of former RHOC cast member Alexis Bellino, was thrown out earlier this week.

In a complaint filed last June, Jim claimed that Bravo stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador made false statements about his 2018 divorce from Alexis while guests on a live taping of Heather’s hit podcast, "Juicy Scoop."