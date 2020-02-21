We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Jake Paul Should Teach a Course on How to Acquire Legal Counsel

There appears to be a rumor going around that YouTuber and overall controversial figure Jake Paul is once again being sued for something, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it's related to the 23-year-old’s Financial Freedom Movement.

You see, Jake wants to teach you how to become a successful social media star, and all he asks for in return is $19.99 a month. Keep scrolling for an update on the Ohio native’s extensive legal issues.

Why is Jake Paul getting sued?

To our knowledge, no one has filed a lawsuit against the internet celeb over his series of online courses, but we feel like it’s only a matter of time before s--t hits the fan with this new venture (some may argue that it already has). 