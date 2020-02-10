Meet Julia Rose, 'World Series Flasher' and Jake Paul's New Girlfriend

"Bro so what," read the caption of a nonchalant snap Jake Paul posted on Instagram on Thursday, February 6.

Having broken up with Tana Mongeau earlier this year, the photo shows Jake seeking solace in the arms of model and Shagmag founder, Julia Rose. The casual post sent half of the internet into a state of unmediated frenzy, and Tana was no exception. Ready to find out how she reacted to the news about Jake's new girlfriend?