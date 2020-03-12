One Couple Sued 'Homestead Rescue' and Said That the Show Is Fake

In Season 1, Episode 2 ("Under Siege"), the Raneys went to Virginia to help couple Kim and Josh Zabec — the owners of Revolutionary Roots Farm — after pigs had ruined part of their homestead.

But, the couple was later outspoken on social media about the extent to which they were helped by the Raney family.

They later sued the show, saying that they were initially approached to be part of a program about successful homesteaders, not about ones that were in need of help.