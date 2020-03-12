We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
homesteadrescue-1584045141574.jpg
Source: Discovery

One Couple Sued 'Homestead Rescue' and Said That the Show Is Fake

By

While reality shows often present themselves as 100 percent unscripted, real, and accurate, that isn't always the case. Though some of reality TV's best moments don't seem like they can possibly be real, there are very few instances when viewers get any confirmation that there are contrived moments. Lawsuits against reality stars and their shows tend to show that there is a blurred line between what is real and what is amped up for the cameras. 

When Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries first began to dissolve their marriage in 2011, it was revealed in court documents that scenes from Kim's show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, were scripted and staged — including the scene when Kris proposed. 