Cheri and Janice Were the First 'Dr. Pimple Popper' Patients With Identical Lumps

"We removed Janice's lipoma, it was pretty much without drama," Dr. Pimple Popper explained in the episode titled "Sisters Lumpity Lump Lump."

As the episode revealed, Janice had a relatively large, elliptical-shaped tumor in the middle of her left-hand upper-arm. Once extracted, the contents of the lump turned out to be little else but an elliptical-shaped, bizarrely jelly-like piece of fat tissue laced with rosy-pink bits.