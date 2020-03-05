We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
marty-raney-home-1583438017094.jpg
Source: Discovery Channel

There's No Homestead Discovery Channel Star Marty Raney Loves More Than His Own

By

Every time we watch Discovery Channel’s Homestead Rescue, we find ourselves asking: how does Marty Raney do it? The gifted builder somehow manages to construct beautiful and practical homes while also teaching aspiring settlers wilderness survival skills.

Though we’re used to seeing the master stonemason craft cabins for fellow pioneers, Marty has (unsurprisingly) created a pretty cozy life for his own family.

Where is Marty Raney’s home?

When he’s not traveling around the country helping homesteaders, Marty lives on a remote piece of land in Haines, Alaska. Before setting up residence in the 1,700-person town, the skilled hunter spent time in a floating logging camp on Prince of Wales Island.