Shorty Hints That He May Return to 'Iron Resurrection' in the Future

After Season 4 of Iron Resurrection premiered on Feb. 5, it didn’t take long for fans to hop on social media and express their disappointment over the absence of Javier "Shorty" Ponce (also known as "Short Dog" to viewers).

It took a few days for the Motor Trend show and the car customizer to respond to followers’ inquiries, but we now know why the shop owner has been MIA in 2020.