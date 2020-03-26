Is Pompa From 'Iron Resurrection' Gone for Good?

Iron Resurrection is the automobile makeover show on TV right now. Sure, nothing will ever fill the voids left by Monster Garage or Pimp My Ride, but IR provides its very own flavor of motoring repair television, and a lot of that has to do with the show's amazing cast of characters who clearly love the work that they're doing.

Which is why fans were left scratching their heads wondering what happened to one of the series' funniest stars, Pompa.