Source: Discovery

Where's the 405 Crew on the Latest Season of 'Street Outlaws'?

By

Street Outlaws features a bevy of personalities in addition to the high octane, real racing action. So it's only normal for fans to develop special relationships with the people racing those fine automobiles on their TV screens, and it's a huge let down when some of those personalities don't return.

Which is why a lot of folks are asking just what in the doggone world happened to the 405 crew in 2020's newest season of the show.

What happened to the 405 crew on 'Street Outlaws'?

The "Big Chief 405" crew has a huge following of nearly 1 million fans on Facebook, so it comes as a surprise to many that the Oklahoma City based drag crew wasn't featured on the latest season of the hit racing show.

The Chief's gone through some changes throughout his tenure on the program. First, his 1972 Pontiac LeMans, aka "The Crow" was wrecked during a gnarly race, which was captured on Street Outlaws.