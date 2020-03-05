Is Cato Still Part of the Cast on 'Iron Resurrection'? And What About Shorty?

Iron Resurrection has an undeniably cool premise: there's something very, very cool about bringing old automobiles back from the dead and not only giving them a new lease on life, but customizing them to high hell so folks will be willing to spend a pretty penny on them too. But when fans tuned in to Season 4 they had one big question on their minds: what happened to Cato and Shorty on the show?

Javier Ponce (Shorty) and Phil (Cato) were missing from the new season's premiere, but many fans are hoping that they'll pop in during later episodes. So far, however, it doesn't look like they'll be featured in the series any longer.

Which prompted a lot of questions from fans, especially when neither production behind Iron Resurrection or the network provided any intimation that they'd be left out of filming for Season 4.