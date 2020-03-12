We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
YouTuber Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison After Kidnapping a Woman for Ransom

YouTuber Germán Abraham Loera Acosta was sentenced to 50 years in prison after kidnapping a woman in Mexico and demanding she pay a ransom in Bitcoin. The 25-year-old along with five other people grabbed Thania Denisse, a 33-year-old lawyer, in Chihuahua City and shoved her into a car.

Reports state that the victim was taken to Loera Acosta's home that he rented, and he demanded she pay him 2 million pesos ($103,000) in Bitcoins. Two days later, police were able to rescue Denisse and arrested four of the gang members involved.

Cesar Peniche, Chihuahua district attorney, told media (via BBC) that Loera was "a very experienced person in internet communication" and by using Bitcoins, the police were able to trace the kidnappers' digital footprint.  