screenshot-from-2020-03-12-12-08-32-1584029321363.png
Source: Youtube

K-Pop/Rock Band Manager for About U Allegedly Fires Drummer Over Snapping Drumstick

By

Although I couldn't name a single K-Pop song, I know just how much of a worldwide phenomenon the music genre is from the sheer adoration and copious amounts of "stanning" folks on Twitter do for their favorite bands. What's really interesting to see, over the years, are the shifting trends in the K-Pop scene, with some bands now, like About U, incorporating live instrumentals and more rock elements into their performances.

But their drummer, Victor, won't be with the band much longer.

Victor says on his YouTube channel that he's been permanently relieved of his skin-bashing duties for About U despite training to be a top drummer for some eight years. And the reason? Because after a vigorous and technically impressive performance, he struck a final pose by snapping a drumstick and staring into the camera. Was it a little goofy? Absolutely. A middle-school kid's idea of trying to look cool? Definitely.