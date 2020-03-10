All the Drama Surrounding Danielle Cohn and Her Mom Explained

But, the videos from Spill Sesh have all since been deleted, which was confirmed in the March 9 video, "Danielle Cohn is still in trouble". The narrator alleged that Jen had tried to get the videos all taken down by enlisting the help of an agency, Collab Digital Rights Management, to give Danielle the copyright over every single one of her videos. This would prevent people from using any snippets from Danielle's videos in any way, shape, or form.

This is why, the channel confirmed, the original videos about Danielle were deleted.

While it may seem like Jen was trying to get ownership of her daughter's videos as a means to protect her, many are saying that it is just another way in which the mom is trying to exert control over her teenager.

There have long been rumors that Jen is using Danielle's social media presence for her own financial gain, and that Danielle cannot defend herself because of her age.