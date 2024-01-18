Former ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Sees “Red Flags” in Alexis Bellino’s Relationship

Although The Real Housewives of Orange County wrapped its 17th season on Bravo in October 2023, there’s still plenty of drama for fans to chatter about off-screen. In November 2023, many were stunned to see that Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, had moved on with one of her former RHOC co-stars months after the couple announced their split in January 2023. John’s new lover is none other than Shannon’s former friend, Alexis Bellino.

John and Alexis’s relationship has undoubtedly affected Shannon, as she’s had several legal and personal battles with Alexis on and off RHOC. Thankfully, Shannon has friends supporting her through the madness, such as another former ‘wife, Meghan King. In January 2024, Meghan shared her thoughts on Alexis and John’s relationship. And while Meghan has said she’s not picking sides, she and Alexis might not be for much longer after her comments about her friend’s new man.

Keep reading for all the drama between Alexis and Meghan!

Alexis Bellino and Meghan King’s drama: Why Meghan believes John is no good for her friend.

Although Alexis left RHOC in Season 8 and Meghan exited the series in Season 12, the two have remained on Bravoholics’ minds. On Jan. 16, Meghan appeared on Page Six’s “Show the Shot or Take the Shot” game, where she was asked to either spill tea about a topic or take a shot instead. Plot twist: Meghan went for the shade.

During the game, Meghan shared her “last text” to Alexis. In the video, Meghan tells Page Six that Alexis wrote her “Thank you for your love and support” after Meghan informed her she thinks John is narcissistic and is currently “love bombing” Alexis.

Meghan says she felt John was engaging in love bombing, which is defined as “a type of emotional abuse where someone uses grand gestures to manipulate another person” due to their social media activity. She mentioned during the game that John’s willingness to post about his and Alexis’s relationship was something she considered a “red flag,” having gone through a “narcissistic relationship” herself.

“I’m sure he has a lot of lovely traits, but after being in a narcissistic relationship myself and done a lot of healing from that, I just see things that have been put out willingly by both of them, all of them, that kind of lead me to believe that there might be some red flags in the way that John approaches a relationship,” Meghan said.

Meghan King isn’t choosing sides between #TeamAlexis or #TeamShannon.

Meghan may have some issues with Alexis and Shannon’s choice of men, but the former model says she’s remaining loyal to both of her friends.

While chatting with Page Six, Meghan confirmed she isn’t choosing sides between Alexis or Shannon. She said she had remained friends with them and shared her text exchange with Shannon during the game.

“I just wanna be the one to lend my love and support,” Meghan said about her friends. “Because I know that no matter who you are or how much I like you or dislike you, we’re all in a very unique position with having our personal lives out there, and we’re all a part of this Housewives club, so I just wanna make sure that we band together when the time is right.”

Although Meghan wants to stay neutral, Alexis and Shannon’s issues will likely continue for a while. In January 2024, several sources informed Page Six that Alexis received a “formal offer” from Bravo to rejoin RHOC. According to the sources, Alexis and John’s relationship was a significant catalyst in her returning, though her witty personality also helped.

“Her relationship with John is certainly interesting,” the source claimed. “But it’s not the only reason producers want Alexis back. She’s a dynamic personality who has history with a good portion of the cast.”