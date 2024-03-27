Wendy Osefo Labels Teddi Mellencamp a "Karen" in Beef With Both Her and Tamra Judge
Wendy's comment came after Teddi and Tamra suggested the 'RHOP' star be "paused" from Season 9 or leave the show altogether.
The Season 8 finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac aired on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The explosive finale included a battle royal between Keiarna Stewart and Deborah Williams and was one of the most intense showdowns in Housewives history. However, since the fight, some of Potomac's other stars have been unintentionally involved in drama outside of the show. So far, two of the show's stars — Candiace Dillard Bassett and Robyn Dixon — have reportedly left ahead of Season 9.
Amid news of RHOP's future, one star, Wendy Osefo's had a "now why am I in it?" moment with her Bravo peers, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp. The beef between them was one few could've predicted, though many fans are #TeamWendy on this one.
Here's what happened.
Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp believe Wendy Osefo should leave 'The Real Housewives of Potomac.'
While it's unclear how well Teddi and Tamra know Wendy, they've likely crossed paths within the Bravo universe. However, after the "Two T's'" comments regarding Wendy's future on the show, it's safe to assume they have no danger of being friends.
On March 25, 2024, Tamra and Teddi recapped the RHOP finale and casting rumors on their podcast, Two T's in a Pod. During the episode, they said they didn't know how several of Potomac's cast members would handle Robyn or Candiace's departures, though Candiace was the only one to confirm her exit at the time.
At one point, Tamra asked Teddi, "What's gonna happen with Wendy?" Teddi responded by stating she believed her time on the show was up, and Tamra agreed.
"I need her to be paused," Teddi said. "I can't help it. I'm really trying to get on board with Wendy.
Tamra quickly added that, rather than "pausing" Wendy, she could be "just gone" from the series altogether. Teddi agreed, stating, "By paused, I mean bye." They then took a moment before Tamra said, "bye, nice knowing you. See you later."
Tamra's comments came after she and Teddi discussed Wendy and Nneka Ihim's feud on RHOP during the season. In a February 2024 podcast episode, the co-hosts declared Wendy "the problem" in their feud and that she should move forward with Nneka or leave the show entirely.
"Wendy is the problem,” Tamra said, per Reality Tea. “Nneka keeps trying to move forward. Wendy keeps moving backward, trying to find reasons not to like her. I don’t understand it.”
Wendy responded to Tamra and Teddi's comments by calling Teddi a "Karen" and posting several DMs she sent to the 'RHOP' star.
Soon after Tamra and Teddi's critiques of Wendy surfaced, many Real Housewives fans expressed their support of Wendy. While many could agree Wendy has had a tumultuous season, they felt the Two T's In A Pod hosts — primarily Teddi — should've sat this one out.
"Teddi saying this is… a choice," one fan reacted.
"I think Wendy’s time on the show is wrapping up too, but let's be honest, Wendy is 100x more exciting of a HW than Teddi. And THAT is saying something," another shared.
On Wednesday, March 27, Wendy responded to Tamra and Teddi's comments online. The accomplished doctor shared several screenshots from Teddi attempting to get her on her and Tammy's podcast to no avail, once in March 2023 and another in November of that year during BravoCon. Wendy also left a message to Teddi on X, formerly Twitter, where she called Teddi a "Karen."
"Got it. You @teddimellencamp just wanted my attention," Wendy captioned the screenshots. "#HiKaren."
Soon after Wendy's post, Teddi reacted and agreed she reached out to Wendy to interview her. However, she claimed the offers came after she saw her on the show and changed her mind once she did.
"Got what?" Teddi asked in response to Wendy. "That I wanted you on our podcast before watching this season? Notice that’s when the DMs stopped. You would think with four degrees you could come up with something more original than Karen."
Wendy didn't respond to Teddi, though many X users watching did it for her. Several users felt Teddi's response fell flat, and she should've accepted Wendy's read. Tamra, for her part, seems to be staying out of the drama, though she and Teddi released an episode of them chatting with Nneka on their podcast the same day.
Messy messy!!