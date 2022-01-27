Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Her Hubby, Edwin, Are Raising Four Kids Together

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Her Hubby, Edwin, Are Raising Four Kids TogetherBy Leila Kozma
Jan. 27 2022, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
On Jan. 26, 2022, CBS unveiled the cast of Season 3 of the hit reality TV series, Celebrity Big Brother.
The A-listers competing on the show include Shanna Moakler, Lamar Odom, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Featuring a team of 11 stars, the next episodes of Celebrity Big Brother promise unparalleled drama and some titillating scheming. How will Teddi's family cope with her being away? Will her kids be OK under her husband, Edwin Arroyave's supervision?
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shares four kids with husband Edwin Arroyave.
Teddi met her S.O., Edwin Arroyave, in the late 2000s. They started dating in 2008, tying the knot on July 7, 2011.
They welcomed their first kid, Slate, in October 2012. They also share a son, Cruz, who was born in August 2014, and a baby girl, Dove, who came into the world in February 2020. Teddi and Edwin are also raising Isabella, Edwin's daughter from a previous relationship, together.
A proud mom, Teddi often shares photos of her brood on Instagram. Judging by her latest posts, she and the rest of the clan enjoy going skiing together, while they are not averse to the occasional movie marathon either.
Teddi's dad, John Mellencamp (aka Johnny Cougar and John Cougar), frequently pops in for a visit too. As Teddi told Ventura Blvd, her old man even made them with a painting of her oldest daughter, Slate, as a housewarming gift.
Teddi and Edwin moved from Hollywood Hills to Encino, Los Angeles, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. As Teddi told Ventura Blvd, they needed more space after welcoming their youngest, Dove — and the 8,500-square-foot modern farmhouse exceeded all expectations.
"Once I had the baby I was like, 'I can’t be in a pandemic with a newborn, no backyard, and hanging over the side of a cliff,'" she said.
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is one of the stars joining Season 3 of 'Celebrity Big Brother.'
Teddi is among the confirmed cast members of Season 3 of the hit reality TV show, alongside fellow Bravolebrity Cynthia Bailey. The rest of the 11 celebs joining the show include Todrick Hall, Carson Kressley, Chris Kattan, and more.
Teddi's four-year tenure on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may not have ended on the most promising note — she reportedly got the sack for being boring — but she could easily turn things around on the forthcoming episodes of Celebrity Big Brother.
In addition to her appearances on RHOBH, Teddi appeared on shows like Home & Family, Chic Mama Carpool, and Vanderpump Rules. She also works as an actress and entrepreneur.
She previously starred in The Prince, Next Level, and Falling from Grace. Further, Teddi launched her brand, ALL IN by Teddi, a few years ago. The venture attracted some criticism for pushing unhealthy habits on clients, however.
Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.