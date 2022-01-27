Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Her Hubby, Edwin, Are Raising Four Kids Together

Teddi met her S.O., Edwin Arroyave, in the late 2000s. They started dating in 2008, tying the knot on July 7, 2011.

They welcomed their first kid, Slate, in October 2012. They also share a son, Cruz, who was born in August 2014, and a baby girl, Dove, who came into the world in February 2020. Teddi and Edwin are also raising Isabella, Edwin's daughter from a previous relationship, together.