One of Sutton Stracke's Kids Has Already Appeared on 'RHOBH' — When Will the Others Join?

Although Sutton Stracke joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills a while ago, her oldest daughter, 18-year-old Porter, only made her debut on the show in Season 11, Episode 9.

A successful party planner, Sutton frequently goes out with her RHOBH co-stars, including Garcelle Beauvais. Does she allow her kids to live a similar lifestyle? What does her parenting philosophy entail?