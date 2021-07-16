One of Sutton Stracke's Kids Has Already Appeared on 'RHOBH' — When Will the Others Join?By Leila Kozma
Jul. 16 2021, Published 8:56 a.m. ET
Although Sutton Stracke joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills a while ago, her oldest daughter, 18-year-old Porter, only made her debut on the show in Season 11, Episode 9.
A successful party planner, Sutton frequently goes out with her RHOBH co-stars, including Garcelle Beauvais. Does she allow her kids to live a similar lifestyle? What does her parenting philosophy entail?
Sutton Stracke shares three kids with her ex-hubby, Christian.
Sutton and her ex-husband, Christian, share three children, Porter, Philip, and James.
Porter began her studies at The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., in the fall of 2020. As she revealed during her first appearance on RHOBH, she also joined a sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma. The choice gave her an opportunity to bond with Sutton's good friend, Lisa Rinna, who was also a member for a few months back in the day.
Porter attended Marymount High School, a Catholic all-girls school located in Los Angeles, before enrolling in The College of William & Mary. Although she has an Instagram account, it's set to private.
Philip is around three years younger than her. He has yet to appear in an episode of RHOBH. James, Sutton's youngest, graduated middle school in June 2021.
Sutton and Porter recently traveled to Paris together.
As one of Sutton's Instagram posts shows, she and Porter traveled to Paris in the summer of 2021.
While Sutton headed to the city to attend the Haute Couture fashion shows taking place in July 2021, the trip also served a double purpose. Judging by her captions, Porter is going to stay in Paris to study French — and Sutton likely wanted to accompany her to make the transition just a bit smoother.
"I try to preserve my kids being kids," says Sutton.
Sutton is renowned for her extravagant lifestyle. As she revealed in a teaser for RHOBH, she isn't that enthused about the prospect of her kids developing a taste for hedonism, however.
"Porter is not allowed to have lip fillers. And, I'm strict with how you dress. Calling adults by 'mister' and 'missus,' 'please and thank yous,' curfews, boys. I try to preserve my kids being kids," Sutton explained. "They're going to stay little for as long as they can, and they're going to play UNO with me at home on Saturday night and ... like it."
Sutton says that her ex-husband, Christian, didn't want their family life to make it into the 'RHOBH' edits.
As Sutton revealed during an appearance on Reality Life With Kate Casey in May 2020, her ex-husband, Christian, was firmly opposed to the idea of showing their family life on the small screen. This is one of the reasons why her kids haven't appeared on RHOBH during the previous seasons.
"My ex-husband just was adamant that they could not film with me, and I totally get it," Sutton said. "It was hard. It was a hard blow because, you know, it's exciting to do. And I also wanted viewers to see me with my kids and me at home."
