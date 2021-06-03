'RHOBH': What We Know About Crystal Kung Minkoff's Brother Jeffrey Kung

After an extended and unexpected delay, Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is here! The reality series premiered in May, and viewers were welcomed with a new face, Crystal Kung Minkoff , the Bravo franchise's first Asian housewife. Crystal's casting comes after the departure of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards.

The rest of the ladies from Season 10 are back. Sutton Stracke is now a full-time cast member, and Kyle Richards welcomes her other sister, Kathy Hilton, on the show as a "friend." Crystal may be one of the newest cast members, but she seems to be fitting in just fine with the RHOBH ladies, even though she's admitted that it was a bit of an adjustment. In an interview with People , Crystal shared, "I was a little bit like a deer in headlights, but all the girls were helpful and sweet."

Well, we totally couldn't tell at all, and we can already see that she's a great addition to the show. In Episode 2, Crystal's brother Jeffrey Kung made an appearance, and she jokingly talked about him being her "Manny." Fans instantly wanted to know all about him after his cameo on RHOBH. Here’s everything to know about Crytal's older brother Jeffrey, who you’ll likely be seeing plenty of on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Jeffery Kung is Crystal's business partner and a pop star in China.

Crystal explained that her brother Jeffrey lives in China, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he's been staying with her and her husband, Rob Minkoff, for several months. Jeffrey doesn't take care of kids for a living, despite Crystal's "Manny" jokes. He's actually a pop star in China and Crystal's business partner. Interestingly enough, the 2002 University of Michigan graduate got his big break by accident. He was studying abroad at Beijing's Peking University when he was offered a record deal.

Article continues below advertisement

Crystal, in an interview with the Daily Dish, recalls when her brother called home about his new career. She says, "And then he called us one day, and he's like, 'Oh, I got a record deal.' And then next thing we know, he does a demo, does an album, and wins MTV Best New Artist Asia. And it just didn't stop from there, and it's been, god, 20 years now." Jeffrey spoke about his music career last year and described his music style as "all over the map."

Source: Taihe Music

Article continues below advertisement

He explained in a 2020 interview on the GAYSIAN podcast, that he was known for creating "every style of music," including rock, rap, and hip hop. He also talked about how he got signed and said, "One day, I was singing a tune at a local karaoke and was discovered by a talent agent. Despite my parents being born in China, I didn't even speak Mandarin at the time and had no training as a singer or even a musical background."

Since the start of his career, Jeffrey has released five studio albums and started China's first hip hop radio show. "Dream Girl," "Real Life," and "Boss" are some of Jeffrey's hit songs, and his music video "Slide" was featured on RHOBH.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey is also the co-founder of Real Coco, which is a milk and coconut brand that he, his sister, and childhood friend Brian Bardos founded in 2012. The team prides itself on being the only single-sourced organic coconut milk / creamer on the market that bottles right at the source.