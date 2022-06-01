How Did 'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Amass Such an Impressive Net Worth?

During Sutton's early days on RHOBH, her close friend Lisa Rinna divulged quite a bit about how the former became so wealthy, and it seems to have to do with her ex-husband, Thibeault "Christian" Stracke.

"Sutton’s ex-husband’s into hedge funds, who knows, like money stuff," she said at the time. "When they divorced, Sutton had no idea she’d be set for life. Because there are homes, private jets, and I think there’s a baseball team. Or two. Or more. I don’t know. She has a lot of f---ing money."