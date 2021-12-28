Watching 'Celebrity Big Brother' Is a Full-Time Job No Fan Wants to Quit — Here's Season 3's Schedule

Watching 'Celebrity Big Brother' Is a Full-Time Job No Fan Wants to Quit — Here's Season 3's ScheduleBy Chrissy Bobic
Dec. 28 2021, Published 3:41 p.m. ET
Fans of Big Brother have waited literal years for another installment of Celebrity Big Brother, and come February 2022, they're getting one. However, with the announcement and premiere date come questions, like: Who is in Celebrity Big Brother Season 3? And what will the schedule be? As any Big Brother fan knows, the schedule each season can be a doozy to follow.
We're talking multiple episodes per week, evictions to keep up with, Veto competitions, and of course twists. It's like our trusty host Julie Chen Moonves says: Expect the unexpected.
Even though Celebrity Big Brother typically has fewer episodes than the standard show, there's a lot to keep up with.
The 'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3 premiere date is in February 2022.
In November 2021, Variety reported that Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother premieres on Feb. 2, 2022. And despite the 2022 Winter Olympics premiering on Feb. 4, 2022, Celebrity Big Brother is supposed to maintain a steady schedule all month until its finale on Feb. 23, 2022.
Again, that's a lot to pack into just a few weeks, but it's the Big Brother way.
What's the 'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3 schedule?
Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 premieres on Feb. 2, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The whole schedule is below.
- Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. EST
- Thursday, Feb. 3 at 9 p.m. EST
- Friday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. EST (two-hour episode)
- Sunday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. EST
- Monday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. EST
- Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. EST
- Friday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. EST (two-hour episode)
- Sunday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. EST
- Monday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. EST
- Wednesday, Feb. 16 t 8 p.m. EST
- Friday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. EST (two-hour episode)
- Saturday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. EST
- Sunday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. EST
- Monday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. EST (two-hour episode)
- Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. EST (finale night)
There are some rumored Season 3 houseguests.
At this time, the cast for Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 hasn't been announced. But that doesn't mean fans aren't speculating and clinging to any and all rumors.
The Twitter account @Spoilergirl1, which often shares spoilers for other CBS shows, tweeted multiple rumors about possible cast members.
According to the account, Clay Aiken, Tiffany Pollard, and former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor were considered for the Season 3 cast. The account even claimed Scott Disick was part of the rumored cast. None of them have been confirmed, but Tiffany, known for shows like Flavor of Love and I Love New York, did address the rumors with PopCulture.com.
"Well, because I'm such a homebody and I'm still a small-time girl at heart, it's flattery, just knowing that people want me in that particular show," she said. "But it doesn't give me any stress ... It's just kind of cool that my name is still stirred are up and people want me in there. So, I mean, hopefully, they'll take heed and call me."