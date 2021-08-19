Whatever Happened to the Clothing Store That 'RHOBH' Starlet Kyle Richards Owned?

In 2012, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards opened her own boutique. The reality starlet partnered with Florida-based retailer Alene Too to propel her West Coast version of the brand, Kyle by Alene Too. At the time, Kyle emphasized that she wanted to open a store to ensure that shoppers could get cutting-edge pieces and accessories all in one location.

Per Us Weekly, she stated, "As someone who values great fashion, I know how difficult it is to find the newest looks and hottest accessories you want all under one roof."

Her mission to make luxury convenient for people was a success. Kyle's boutique not only carried designer labels like Chanel but also featured personal shoppers and a concierge. Her grand opening of Kyle by Alene Too was even featured on Season 5 of RHOBH.