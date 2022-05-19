Kyle Richards Mourns the Loss of Her Childhood Best Friend: "How Did This Happen?"

OG Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards has mastered the art of stirring the pot since her debut on the series more than a decade ago. Trailers prove that she’s back at it in Season 12, and the drama is at an all-time high between her and her half-sister, Kathy Hilton.

While the two were at odds for some time, in May of 2022, Kyle and Kathy pressed pause on the petty drama between them to mourn a tragic loss. Recently, Kyle took to social media to commemorate the death of her best friend — Lorene Shea.