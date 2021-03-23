Lisa Vanderpump Is Being Sued After Allegedly Failing to Pay Restaurant Employees

Yikes! Lisa Vanderpump is coming under fire after an employee at her Los Angeles-based restaurant PUMP filed a class action lawsuit against the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star.

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 60-year-old is being accused of not paying her employees overtime wages and failing to pay minimum wages "for at least four years prior to the filing of this action and continuing to the present.”

Keep reading to find out more about the lawsuit.