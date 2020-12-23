Did Shannon Beador's Relationship Survive Quarantine?

Though the pair attempted to work things out on the show, they ultimately parted ways in 2017.

When viewers were first introduced to Shannon Storms Beador on Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2014, she was unhappily married to David Beador . As the show progressed, Shannon revealed that David, whom she married in 2000, had been unfaithful to her.

After navigating a few awkward dates on Seasons 13 and 14, Shannon began Season 15 of the show in a happy relationship with John Jessen.

The reality star shared that she was more in love than she had ever been, but it's not all sunshine in this Orange County relationship. As the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions began on the show, cracks in John and Shannon's partnership also began to appear.

