Here's Everything You Need to Know About David Beador's New Wife and Baby Mama

Here's Everything You Need to Know About David Beador's New Wife and Baby MamaBy Pippa Raga
Mar. 26 2021, Published 7:26 p.m. ET
Out with the old and in with the new. Or so is the case for David Beador, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beader, who was proud to show off his new girlfriend, Lesley Cook, before his divorce papers from Shannon were even finalized.
And though it seemed like their relationship wouldn't last very long, the two ended up not only tying the knot, but also having a child together.
When David and Lesley first became an item, fans of the Bravo reality show weren't Lesley's biggest supporters (they still really aren't), taking to Instagram to call her a "pop-up doll" and a "meddling piece of work." And although there were rumors circulating that these two had broken it off, they are very much still in love today.
Here's everything you need to know about David Beador's girlfriend, Lesley.
David Beador met Lesley just a couple months after his breakup from ex-wife Shannon.
Any viewer of RHOC knows how much of a train-wreck David and his ex were. First, David had an affair with Shannon's friend, Nicole McMackin — which just, imagine.
He owned up to it on screen and then the couple tried to figure out their differences, infidelities, and trust issues in marriage counseling, but that did not work out too well because in October 2017, the two broke up after 17 years of marriage.
"After much thought and careful consideration," Shannon's statement read, "David and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time."
Two or three months after they announced their split, David had moved on with Lesley, a single mother he met at a SoulCycle class. "We love to work out together," she revealed to Us Weekly regarding how they met.
And David had no problem flaunting his new boo just shortly after his breakup. As a source told E! News, "David wasted no time and has already started dating again and has moved on entirely. He's been seeing this woman for at least a few weeks now and the word has spread around Newport Beach."
David made Lesley delete her Instagram account at one point in their relationship.
In early 2019, the blonde mom had a bit of a meltdown at a local Walmart, after which her boo David encouraged her to deactivate or privatize her social media. In the altercation, which All About the Tea has graciously archived, we see a Walmart employee doing her job and asking Lesley to show her receipts before exiting the store.
Lesley loses it with the foreign female employee in a commendably high pitch, saying she's being accused of being a "thief" before delivering this incredible line: "You guys, I live in a 15-million dollar home in Laguna Beach, this is a f--king joke right now. I will get my lawyer here in two f--king minutes. She's a f--king lunatic."
She threatens to call the cops at the end of the video — which we really hope she didn't — and although Lesley deleted the video moments after posting it, the damage had been done and the video began spreading virally. "David flipped out, ordered her to delete her entire Instagram page!," a source revealed to Celebrity Insider.
It's likely that Lesley talking about her $15-million estate didn't help David's court case to try and get his monthly alimony payments reduced.
2020 was a big year for David and Lesley.
It was in 2020 that the couple got engaged, became pregnant with their first child, and tied the knot. In January 2020, they announced their engagement on Instagram. And then six months later, in July, they exclusively revealed to People that they were having a baby. "Lesley and I are excited to be expecting," David told the outlet.
In October 2020, People confirmed that they had officially wed. Lesley also updated her name on Instagram during this time to "Lesley Beador."
Fast forward to 2021, and there is some drama between David's present and past life (aka between Lesley and Shannon). Apparently, Shannon sent Lesley a gift for her baby that Lesley denied.
Shannon said in an interview with SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live that her daughters (who she shares with David) presented it to their dad and step-mom and Lesley said she didn't want it. “So I bought a Madeline doll and three of the hardback books, and I said, ‘Congratulations on the birth of your child,'" Shannon said of her gift.
Shannon also revealed that she has never met Lesley and finds that strange. “That’s another thing, that’s two and a half years spending half [the] time with my children," she said on the episode. "Why haven’t we met?"