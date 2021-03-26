Here's Everything You Need to Know About David Beador's New Wife and Baby Mama

Out with the old and in with the new. Or so is the case for David Beador , the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beader, who was proud to show off his new girlfriend, Lesley Cook , before his divorce papers from Shannon were even finalized. And though it seemed like their relationship wouldn't last very long, the two ended up not only tying the knot, but also having a child together.

When David and Lesley first became an item, fans of the Bravo reality show weren't Lesley's biggest supporters (they still really aren't), taking to Instagram to call her a "pop-up doll" and a "meddling piece of work." And although there were rumors circulating that these two had broken it off, they are very much still in love today.

Here's everything you need to know about David Beador's girlfriend, Lesley.